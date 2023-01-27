Nelly Cheboi was steeled for life growing up in extreme poverty – she once recalled the nights of “stomach-churning hunger” – in a rural household in Kenya’s Baringo County.

It also gave her a clear idea of what she wanted to do with her life. So she put her head down, studied hard in school, received a scholarship to attend university in the US, and lifted her family out of poverty.

Many years later, Cheboi, 29, quit a well-paying job in the US to launch TechLit Africa, a nonprofit which recycles old computers and IT tech, establishes computer labs in schools across Kenya, and teaches youngsters the skills they need to confidently face the digital world.

In December 2022, Cheboi was named CNN’s Hero of the Year, catapulting her company and its cause to international acclaim.

“I grew up in rural Kenya in poverty, going to bed hungry or school barefoot, and I became motivated to find sustainable solutions towards poverty,” Cheboi tells TRT World.

“I mean, these kids deserve a better life than what I experienced. That was enough motivation to start TechLit”, short for technology literate.

The soft-spoken tech guru realised that if she was to kick poverty from her village, she had to start with its youth.

“Most people don’t know how to send an email, but it’s not their fault. So, what we decided to do instead is work with kids. How can we incorporate this as part of their growing up and as part of schooling? How can we teach them all these skills? It became easier to go into existing schools and have these classes as part of their day-to-day activities,” says Cheboi.

Digital divide

As Kenya strives to become a technology leader in East Africa, the digital divide has grown in rural communities. Dedicated spaces for technology labs in Kenya are rare in rural areas.

The World Bank’s Kenya Economic Update released in 2019 notes that only 44 percent of the urban population have access to the internet. In comparison, the figure for rural areas is an abysmal 17 percent.

With Cheboi’s programme, students learn technology in fun and engaging ways while expressing their creativity, as the steady installation of TechLit Labs in schools facilitates positive outcomes in poverty eradication.

The first effect is that information technology has increased awareness and literacy levels in communities starting with Zawadi Primary School – one of the schools that TechLit labs partnered with.

Seven-year-old Sammy Ruto is one of the programme’s beneficiaries. His facial expressions show how happy he was to share his aspirations and what he had learned.