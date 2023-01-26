Lauren Booth, a high-profile British convert to Islam, sums up her life on her website as such: "The daughter of a Jewish model and troubled TV star, Lauren Booth survived a house fire, lived through the excesses of the nineties as an aspiring actress ... put her life as a parent at risk to report on Palestine, twice, (and) found faith in a mosque in Iran."

Booth talked to Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency about converting to Islam, noting that her lineage is no longer simply that of a British person but that she very much feels part of the Islamic tradition.

"So my history is not the queens and kings of England. It's the Ottoman sultans, the Prophet (peace be upon him), it’s that lineage and that life," Booth says.

Booth embraced Islam 11 years ago, during her travels to the Middle East. She is an author, journalist and a motivational speaker. Her recent book, In Search of a Holy Land, has recently been published in Turkish.

Her website introduces her previous book, 'Finding Peace in the Holy Land', as a "groundbreaking memoir about accepting Islam in the modern, Western context."

Booth has travelled all around the Muslim world and ended up in Istanbul three years ago, where she now resides. She says she is "grateful to Allah for being drawn to Türkiye."

Booth also points out that she's not the only one – many other Muslim converts, from Britain to Canada, are also "being drawn to Türkiye".

"It's like there's a great gathering going here."

YouTube channel of a Muslim woman

Booth also runs a YouTube channel with close to 27,000 subscribers, talking about Türkiye, her travels, and the history of the country as well as timely topics such as the Quran burning incident that happened in Stockholm just last week.