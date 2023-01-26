More than 160 people have died from the cold in Afghanistan this month in the worst winter in more than a decade, authorities said, as residents described being unable to afford fuel to heat homes in temperatures well below freezing.

"162 people have died due to cold weather since January 10 until now," Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Minister of Disaster Management, said on Thursday.

About 84 of the deaths had taken place in the last week.

The coldest winter in 15 years, which has seen temperatures dip as low as -34 degrees Celsius (-29.2 degrees Fahrenheit), has hit Afghanistan in the middle of a severe economic crisis.

Many aid groups have partially suspended operations in recent weeks due to a Taliban administration ruling that most female NGO workers could not work, leaving agencies unable to operate many programmes in the country.

In a snowy field in the west of the Afghan capital, children rummaged through rubbish looking for plastic to burn to help their families, unable to afford wood or coal.

Nearby, 30-year-old shopkeeper Ashour Ali lives with his family in a concrete basement, where his five children shiver from cold.