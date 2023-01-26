France has said that it was recalling its ambassador from Burkina Faso, a day after agreeing to demands from the African country's demand to pull out troops from the former French colony in the Sahel region.

"In the context of the latest developments in Burkina Faso, we have decided to recall our ambassador to Paris for consultations on the state and perspectives of our bilateral relations," the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The development comes a day after Burkina Faso on Monday requested France to withdraw its military, which was deployed to help local forces battle insurgents linked to the al Qaeda and Daesh terrorist organisations.

The West African country said it has decided to end a military pact that allowed the presence of French troops because it is in line with the transition government’s vision for the Burkinabe people to defend their country.

It noted, however, that the request does not mean the end of diplomatic ties between the two countries.