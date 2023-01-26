Witnesses allege that several dozen civilians and fighters have been killed in the latest clashes between Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups in central Ethiopia.

The fighting erupted on Saturday in Jewuha town in the Amhara region.

One witness, like others speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, told The Associated Press that fighters thought to be with the rebel Oromo Liberation Army attacked a camp used by Amhara special forces and killed more than 20 of them.

The witness said they helped to bury three civilians. Fighting has spread to other towns as well, the witness said.

Another witness in Jewuha involved in burials said “several dozen” bodies had been collected.

A witness in Ataye town in the Amhara region alleged that clashes between OLA and Amhara special forces were ongoing, and thousands of civilians were fleeing.

A doctor at Shewa Robit hospital told the AP news agency it had received the bodies of “several people” since Monday, as well as some victims with serious injuries.