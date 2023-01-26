Two of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli's sons were released from US prison after serving sentences for corruption and flew back to their country, with Washington banning the family from re-entering the United States, authorities said.

Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli (namesake of his father) were admitted receiving $28 million in bribes linked to disgraced Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, of which $19 million had passed through US accounts.

They pleaded guilty in December 2021 after being extradited from Guatemala to the United States.

In May last year, they were sentenced to three years behind bars.

They served two and a half years in total, including time already spent in detention in Guatemala and the US before their conviction.

Following their release, the brothers flew to Panama City on a commercial flight, their lawyer Carlos Carrillo told AFP news agency.

