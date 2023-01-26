A group of Peruvian lawmakers have submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters news agency, citing "permanent moral incapacity".

The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former president Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead.

The motion, signed by more than 20 leftist congressmen who support Castillo, must be approved by 52 votes before it can be debated in Congress.

It comes as thousands of Peruvians from Andean regions, many in traditional dress, marched in central Lima on Tuesday chanting "Dina assassin," blaming her for the deaths of more than 50 people, mainly demonstrators, since protests broke out last month.

