Thursday, January 26, 2023

1946 GMT — 'Be ready': UN warns of more displacements

With Russian forces pushing in eastern Ukraine, the UN's Refugee Agency chief has told the AFP news agency that Kiev and European governments should prepare for a possible wave of people fleeing the fighting.

And he said that, despite repeated offers of assistance, Russia was still only granting the agency limited access to Ukrainians there.

"I cannot make military predictions — this is not my expertise," the High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in the Ukraine capital.

"But one thing I can say is, of course any exacerbation of war risks causing further displacement, one way or another, and we need to be ready for that.

Here are the other key developments:

1831 GMT — Canada to send combat-ready Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Canada has said it will join the United States, Germany and other countries in supplying heavy tanks to Ukraine to fight off Russian forces, with a shipment of four fully operational Leopards.

"These four tanks are combat-ready and will be deployed over the coming weeks," Defence Minister Anita Anand told a news conference, adding that the number of tanks provided by Canada could eventually rise.

Canada will also deploy experts to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate the tanks, she said.

1724 GMT — France, Italy close to deal on air defence system for Ukraine

France and Italy are close to finalising the technical details to supply an SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine, two diplomatic sources have said, although it was unclear how quickly a final decision would come.

France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu will travel to Italy on Friday to meet his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, with both sides wanting to push ahead with the SAMP/T talks.

"We are finalising it with the Italians. It's not very far off," said a French diplomatic source.

The system, a joint Franco-Italian consortium can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at once and is the only European-made system that can intercept ballistic missiles.

1351 GMT - Russia outlaws news site in latest media crackdown

Russian authorities have designated the independent news outlet Meduza an "undesirable organisation", effectively outlawing the site from operating in Russia and banning any Russian from co-operating with Meduza or its journalists.

The designation is the latest in a years-long campaign by the Kremlin to curb independent media and stop their reporting from reaching ordinary Russians in a crackdown that has escalated since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine last year.

In a statement announcing the decision, Russia's General Prosecutor said the Latvia-based news outlet "poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and the security of the Russian Federation".

There was no immediate response from Meduza, one of Russia's most widely read independent news sites, though it did publish a news story on its website, including details about what the designation could mean.

1346 GMT - French FM says France and allies not at war with Russia

Neither France nor its allies are fighting a war against Russia, the French foreign ministry has said, following a Western decision to send heavy tanks to Ukraine to repel the Russian offensive

"We are not at war with Russia and none of our partners are," ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.

"The delivery of military equipment... does not constitute co-belligerence."

Legendre spoke after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday said it was important for Western partners to coordinate military aid to Kiev.

"The crucial part is we do it together and we do not do the blame game in Europe because we are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other," she said.

1333 GMT - Ukraine's wheat, corn crops seen shrinking again: UGA

Ukraine's corn and wheat production is set to fall for a second year in 2023, with corn output not expected to exceed 18 million tonnes and wheat production 16 million tonnes as farmers reduce planting due to the war, a grain sector group has said.

The projections were a best case scenario, and production could fall more sharply depending on weather and financial difficulties of farms, Ukraine Grain Association (UGA) head Nikolay Gorbachov told Reuters on the sidelines of Argus Media's Paris Grain Conference.

Disruption to export trade following Russia's offensive last year has left many farmers producing at a loss, he said.

1244 GMT - Britain wants Challenger tanks in Ukraine - minister

Britain hopes the Challenger 2 tanks it is supplying to Ukraine will arrive in the country at the end of March, defence department minister Alex Chalk has said.

Earlier this month, Britain said it would send 14 of its main battle tanks along with additional artillery support to Ukraine.

"The intention is that it will be at the end of March," he told parliament in response to a question asking when the tanks would arrive in Ukraine.

He said between now and then, Ukrainian forces would be trained intensively on how to operate and maintain the vehicles.

1233 GMT - Tank deliveries 'direct involvement' of Europe, NATO: Moscow

Raising the specter of escalation of the Ukraine war, a Kremlin spokesman has said that Russia sees European and NATO countries supplying weapons to Ukraine – including a host of just-announced tank supplies – as their "direct involvement" in the "conflict."

"Statements are constantly being made from European capitals and Washington that sending various weapons systems, including tanks, to Ukraine in no case means that these countries or the alliance are involved in the fighting that is taking place in Ukraine.

We categorically disagree with this," Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

"In Moscow, everything that the alliance and the capitals I mentioned are doing is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict," he explained. He added that Moscow noted that this involvement has been growing.

1050 GMT - French foreign minister arrives in Odessa

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has arrived in Odessa, the strategic port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, as part of France's efforts to boost its relationship with Ukraine and discuss its needs in the coming months.

UNESCO, the UN cultural agency, on Wednesday designated the city's historic centre a "World Heritage in Danger" site.