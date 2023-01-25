The trial of Mauritania's former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has opened with the former head of state answering to accusations he amassed an illicit personal fortune during his 11 years in power.

Aziz, a 66-year-old former general, appeared in court on Wednesday in the capital Nouakchott alongside nine other defendants, including former prime ministers, cabinet ministers and businessmen, AFP reports.

They face charges that include abuse of office, influence peddling, money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Hundreds of police stood guard outside as around one hundred lawyers packed the courtroom, where cameras and mobile phones were prohibited.

Outside, dozens of people gathered ahead of the trial, some to support Aziz, others with signs demanding he return allegedly stolen money.

"It is a first in the history of Mauritania and perhaps even in the Arab world for a former president to explain his enrichment," Brahim Ebetty, one of several lawyers representing the state, told AFP.

Denial of allegations