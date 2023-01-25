Israeli troops have shot and killed a young Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, bringing the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year to 19.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man shot on Wednesday as 20-year-old Aref Abdel Nasser Lahlouh.

The Israeli military claimed that the man was carrying a knife and was shot after he attempted to attack a soldier at a military post.

The Israeli army released a CCTV video it said was of the incident, in which a man emerges from a car at a bus stop, apparently brandishing something in his hand.

The footage shows the man running at the soldiers, before collapsing when they appear to shoot him.

At least 19 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since January 1.

Tensions in the occupied West Bank have been high for months as Israel has ramped up nightly military raids into the Palestinian territory.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces demolished the home of Palestinian Uday Tamimi who allegedly killed a female Israeli soldier and fled in an attack last year, sparking a manhunt and clampdown on the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood where he lived.

Israeli security forces choked off the Shuafat refugee camp’s entry and exit points, bringing life to a standstill for its estimated 60,000 residents.

Tamimi was eventually shot and killed after opening fire at Israeli security guards at the entrance of Maale Adumim, a sprawling illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police said some 300 officers and troops entered the Shuafat refugee camp on Wednesday to demolish the home of Uday Tamimi.

The home demolition came in the first weeks of Israel’s new far-right government, which has pushed an even harder line against the Palestinians and vowed to increase illegal Jewish settlement building in the occupied West Bank.

