37 percent of women in France have faced forced sexual encounters, while 14 percent have been a victim of sexual assault or rape, according to a recent survey.

The High Gender Equality Council (HCE) — which commissioned the survey — said in a report on Monday that "sexism is not decreasing in France."

"On the contrary, it persists and the most violent expressions of it are aggravating, the younger generations being the most affected by it," it added.

Only 20 percent of the respondents said "men and women have equal standing in the professional world," while 93 percent said "men and women are not treated the same way in at least one area of the society."

Rape and forced sexual relations are the most worrying case-scenarios.

Melissa*, a student in southeastern France, said she was raped when she was 12 by her classmate.

"I never tried to file a complaint due to lack of evidence, and I do not want to harm my family who would feel responsible," she said.

READ MORE: France toughens sexual consent law by defining sex with under 15s as rape

'Insufficient' measures