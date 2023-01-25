Citing lack of evidence, a local court in the western Indian state of Gujarat has acquitted 22 people accused of killing 17 Muslim minorities during the 2002 riots.

Out of 22 acquitted, eight have died, said defence lawyer Gopal Solanki while speaking to Anadolu Agency.

"Because the precaution failed to find any evidence against them," the lawyer added.

On February 28, 2002, Gujarat state was engulfed in communal violence, killing at least 2000 people, most of whom were Muslims, as per independent reports.

The violence had also reached the Halol district, where 17 people, including children, were killed and their bodies charred beyond recognition in order to avoid police scrutiny.

The Godhra train

The state-wide riots were triggered by an incident of train burning in Godhra on February 27, 2002, in which Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. Muslims were blamed for the fire, but several probes have challenged that notion, saying the fire wasn't set by an angry mob of Muslims but by an unidentified person who stood “in the passage of the compartment" and used a large quantity of highly-inflammable liquid to star the deadly fire.