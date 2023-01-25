WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strike over pay at Berlin airport grounds all flights - operator
Around 300 take-offs and landings with just under 35,000 passengers were originally planned for Wednesday.
The union said it expects many workers to participate in the strike. / Reuters
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
January 25, 2023

Staff at Germany's BER airport in the capital Berlin went on strike on Wednesday to press their pay demands, and the airport operator said all regular passenger flights were cancelled as a result.

"The airport company must assume in this situation that no regular passenger flights can take place at BER on this day," a spokesperson said.

The Ver.di union called on airport staff in ground services, aviation security and the airport company to strike in the wage dispute.

It called the one-day work stoppage over what it said was insufficient progress in wage talks.

"The reason for the strike are parallel pay negotiations for which no solution has yet been found in all three areas," the union said earlier Monday.

The union said it expects many workers to participate and all air traffic to and from Berlin to be affected by the all-day strike.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
