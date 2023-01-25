Berlin has agreed to deliver the German-made Leopard 2 tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion, a decision hailed by Kiev and its allies but slammed by Moscow as "extremely dangerous".

"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our abilities," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an announcement on Wednesday.

Scholz had been under criticism for weeks for hesitating to decide on sending the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine's presidential administration Andriy Yermak hailed the announcement, writing on social media:

"The first step on tanks has been taken," Yermak said, urging its allies to now build a "tank coalition".

"We need a lot of Leopards."

Germany will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its Bundeswehr stocks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

While scores of nations have pledged military hardware for Ukraine in recent weeks, Kiev has been clamouring for the more sophisticated Leopard tanks, seen as key to punching through enemy lines.

Several other European countries, including Finland and Poland, have said they are ready to provide their stocks, but had required Berlin's approval to transfer the German-made armaments to a third party.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who had vocally sought German approval to send on the tanks, thanked Berlin for the decision and called it "a big step towards stopping Russia".

"Together we are stronger," he said, as Britain and France also welcomed the announcement.

