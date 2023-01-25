Authorities in the North Korean capital Pyongyang have ordered a five-day lockdown due to rising cases of an unspecified respiratory illness, Seoul-based NK News reported, citing a government notice.

The notice on Wednesday did not mention Covid-19, but said that residents in the city are required to stay in their homes through the end of Sunday and must submit to temperature checks multiple times each day, according toNK News, which monitors North Korea.

On Tuesday, the website reported that Pyongyang residents were appeared to be stocking up on goods in anticipation of stricter measures.

It is unclear if other areas of the country have imposed new lockdowns.

North Korea acknowledged its first Covid-19 outbreak last year, but by August, it had declared victory over the virus.