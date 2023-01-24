Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has written in a book that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and that US intervention prevented escalation.

"I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019," the likely future presidential contender wrote in "Never Give an Inch," his memoir, published on Tuesday, of his time as Donald Trump's top diplomat and earlier CIA chief.

India, in February 2019, broke precedent by launching air strikes inside Pakistani territory after blaming a militant group there for a suicide bombing that killed 41 Indian paramilitary soldiers in the flashpoint Kashmir region.

Pakistan shot down an Indian warplane, capturing its pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released in a "goodwill gesture" by Islamabad.

READ MORE: Indian pilot awarded for a feat against Pakistan that never happened

Pompeo, who was in Hanoi for a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said he was woken up with an urgent call from a senior Indian official.

"He believed the Pakistanis had begun to prepare their nuclear weapons for a strike. India, he informed me, was contemplating its own escalation," Pompeo wrote.

"I asked him to do nothing and give us a minute to sort things out," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said that US diplomats convinced both India and Pakistan that neither was preparing to go nuclear.

"No other nation could have done what we did that night to avoid a horrible outcome," Pompeo wrote.

Pompeo, who wrote that Pakistan "probably enabled" the attack carried out by a 20-year-old Kashmiri resident, said he spoke to "the actual leader of Pakistan," then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in an allusion to the weakness of civilian governments.

Pompeo, at the time, publicly defended India's right to act.

In his book, Pompeo spoke highly of India and, unlike officials in New Delhi, made no secret of his desire to ally with the South Asian democracy "to counteract Chinese aggression."

India and Pakistan tested nuclear bombs in 1998, a watershed moment.

Then-president Bill Clinton famously would say that Kashmir, divided between the two nations, was "the most dangerous place in the world."

READ MORE: India's 'supersonic missile' damages wall in Pakistan's Punjab

'I'm still trying to kill you'