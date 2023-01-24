The Lebanese judge probing the devastating Beirut port blast has charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oueidat and three judges, a first in the country's history.

Judge Tarek Bitar decided on Monday to resume his probe into the deadly August 2020 mega-explosion despite strong political pressure that had led to a suspension of his work for more than a year.

On Tuesday, he charged eight more figures, including Lebanon's top prosecutor Oueidat and the three judges, with "homicide, arson and sabotage", said the judicial official on condition of anonymity.

Lebanon prosecution service rejected charges in Beirut blast probe.

One of history's biggest non-nuclear explosions destroyed most of Beirut port and surrounding areas on August 4, 2020, killing more than 215 people and injuring over 6,500.

The blast was caused by a fire in a warehouse where a vast stockpile of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been haphazardly stored for years, authorities said.

According to the judicial official, Oueidat had in 2019 overseen a security services investigation into cracks in the warehouse where the ammonium nitrate was stored.

In total, 13 people are being prosecuted, including five officials whom Bitar indicted earlier, among them former prime minister Hassan Diab and former ministers.

Relatives of the dead have been holding monthly vigils ever since the disaster, seeking justice and accountability.