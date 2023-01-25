A Danish-Swedish far-right extremist known for spreading anti-Muslim hatred burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 21 under the protection of Swedish police.

The incident has not only drawn condemnation from Muslims worldwide, but many non-Muslim leaders also expressed their disapproval of it. But the devil is in the details. A large segment of Europeans, including many strong voices inside Sweden, have defended this vile act under the pretext of upholding freedoms of speech and expression.

Swedish state authorities wilfully became bystanders, enabling a far-right politician to burn the sacred Quran outside the Turkish embassy. Although the Swedish government has come up with some face-saving statements, denouncing the desecration of Islam's holy book and describing it as an attempt to sabotage the country's NATO bid, its decision to allow this nauseating spectacle sent a clear message to Muslims worldwide — that the Nordic state has no respect for the followers of Islam.

Far from being “isolated” and “exceptional,” the latest incident is yet another addition to a disturbing pattern witnessed in Sweden over the past several decades. One must remember that Sweden has become a safe haven for the PKK, classified by the EU, the US and Türkiye as a terrorist group. The Swedish state willingly turns a blind eye to the language of dehumanisation employed by the PKK’s supporters on the streets of Stockholm to discredit Türkiye and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Any nation-state that disregards rules-based international order and undermines the national security of another nation is doomed to be hit by a disaster of its own making. Sweden is slowly but surely heading in that direction. By allowing itself to become one of the PKK’s launchpads, it has opened a Pandora’s box; other extremist groups will exploit the country’s unregulated social space, while the Swedish far right has already devoured it, carrying out depraved acts under the guise of free speech. Compounding the far right with the PKK’s support base has yielded a dangerous hybrid akin to Frankenstein's monster.

As the Russia-Ukraine war forced Sweden to come to terms with years of misguided policies that strengthened the presence of both the PKK and the far right on Swedish soil, Stockholm pledged to Ankara last fall that it would address Türkiye's security concerns and win Ankara's approval of its NATO bid.

A trilateral memorandum between Sweden, Finland and Türkiye signed at the NATO summit in Madrid last year rattled the PKK. But since Sweden finds itself in a state of disavowal, radicalism has gone unchecked, emboldening both PKK supporters and far-right extremists to pursue divisive agendas.