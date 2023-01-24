WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nepal plane crash: 60 victims handed over to relatives
Among the 10 other bodies recovered, six have been identified and will be returned to relatives soon, and four others still need to be identified, the airline said.
Nepal plane crash: 60 victims handed over to relatives
Rescuers were still searching for two bodies at the site. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 24, 2023

Authorities in Nepal have handed over 60 bodies out of the 72 people killed in a plane crash last week to relatives, the airline said.

Rescuers were still searching for two bodies at the site where a Yeti Airlines flight with 72 on board crashed on January 15 at the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu.

Among the 10 other bodies recovered, six have been identified and will be returned to relatives soon, and four others still need to be identified, the airline said in a statement late on Monday.

The twin-engine ATR 72-500 aircraft plummeted into a gorge as it was approaching Pokhara International Airport in the Himalayan foothills. The crash site is about 1.6 kilometres from the runway at an elevation of about 820 metres.

While it’s still not clear what caused the crash, some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it’s unclear why.

READ MORE: Nepal mourns after deadly plane crash, hopes for missing fade

RECOMMENDED

Poor air safety

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority has also said the airport’s instrument landing system will not be working until February 26 - eight weeks after the airport began operations on January 1. 

Aviation safety experts have said the absence reflects the poor air safety record in Nepal, where mountainous terrain and the resulting variable weather conditions make flying conditions difficult.

The crash is Nepal’s deadliest since 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines plane plowed into a hill as it tried to land in Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board. 

There have been 42 fatal plane crashes in Nepal since 1946, according to the Safety Matters Foundation.

READ MORE:Explained: Why air travel can be fatal in Nepal

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
How Nigeria benefits from Türkiye’s experience and expertise in tackling terrorism
By Esra Karataş Alpay
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Burkina Faso's military government dissolves all political parties in sweeping power grab
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Trump says he will announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee on Friday morning
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba