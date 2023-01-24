Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, officials said.

Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco, came after another mass shooting in the southern California city of Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 people.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao, 67, and said he worked at one of the shooting locations.

The suspect was cooperating with investigators, but a motive had yet to be established, Corpus said.

The Sheriff’s Office first received reports of a shooting and found four people dead from gunshot wounds and a fifth injured person at the first scene.

Shortly thereafter, officers found three more people dead from gunshot wounds at a second location nearby, Captain Eamonn Allen said in a news release.

As the new tragedy unfolded, detectives at the southern end of the state were still probing what drove an elderly Asian immigrant to shoot dead 11 people gathered in celebration at a suburban dance hall on Saturday - before taking his own life as police closed in.

It was the worst mass shooting in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May. All but two were children.

News of the second mass shooting in California in less than 48 hours spread ripples of shock through the state, which already has some of the strictest firearm laws in the United States.