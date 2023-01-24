Riot police have tossed tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in new unrest in Peru's capital, and the nation's interior minister said there was no end in sight to the tumult gripping the nation.

Several hundred protesters marched in colonial central Lima on Monday to demand the ouster of President Dina Boluarte – some shouting "Dina murderer!" – until police moved in with tear gas volleys.

This crisis triggered by the ouster of leftist and Indigenous president Pedro Castillo early last month stems largely from a gaping inequity between Peru's urban elite and poor rural Indigenous people in the southern Andean region who saw him as one of their own and working to make their lives better.

The unrest has left 46 dead in the South American nation, and Interior Minister Vicente Romero forecast no relief.

"The social protests will continue. We are working intensively with the defence ministry to resolve them," Romero told the state TV Peru channel.

After a mass rally last week in Lima, another is planned for Tuesday by protesters demanding the resignation of Boluarte, despite authorities calling a state of emergency.

"We urgently need for Dina to resign," said Edmunda Canaguira, 60, who came to Lima from Sicuani in the southeastern Andes of Peru to take part in the mass mobilization.

"She doesn't listen to the people. It's her fault that we are in the streets this week – without food, without being able to sleep," she said.

Demand for new constitution