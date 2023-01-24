Tuesday, January 24, 2023

1848 GMT

In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, US officials have said, as international reluctance to send tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode.

The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

One US official said the tanks would be bought under an upcoming Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package, which provides longer-range funding for weapons and equipment to be purchased from commercial vendors.

Here are the other developments:

1844 GMT Germany to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks: reports

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so, according to several reports.

A government spokesperson, the foreign ministry and the defence ministry declined to comment.

The decision concerns at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks that will be provided out of Bundeswehr stocks, said Spiegel magazine, which first reported the news.

Other allies, in Scandinavia for example, intend to go along with Germany in supplying their Leopard tanks to Kiev, the magazine reported.

1841 GMT - Russian athletes should not be allowed at Paris Olympics: Zelenskyy

Russian athletes should have "no place" at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as his country marked 11 months of war.

"I particularly emphasised that athletes from Russia should have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram following a telephone call with Macron.

1756 GMT - US says some Chinese companies helping Russia's Ukraine effort

The United States has determined that some Chinese companies are providing non-lethal assistance to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and officials are noting their concern to the Chinese government, a source familiar with the matter has said.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters, said: "What we're seeing is non-lethal military assistance and economic support that stops short of wholesale sanctions evasion."

The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine.

1744 GMT - 25 killed in Russia border region since Ukraine assault: governor

Twenty-five people have been killed and more than 90 injured in Russia's border region of Belgorod since the start of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, the region's governor has told President Vladimir Putin.

"Ukraine, the enemy, is targeting peaceful settlements. There are 25 dead, 96 people were wounded," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told Putin in televised remarks.

This is the first time Russian officials have announced an official death toll for a Russian region since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

1735 GMT -Wagner chief asks Russian parliament to ban negative media reports

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group fighting in Ukraine has asked parliament to ban negative media reports about his men by amending the criminal code to make "discrediting" his fighters punishable by up to five years in jail.

Yevgeny Prigozhin made the request in a letter sent to Vycheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament. Prigozhin's press service published the letter on Tuesday.

Volodin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, is already advocating amending the criminal code to allow the authorities to confiscate the property and assets of Russians living abroad who publicly insult Russia and its armed forces.

1700 GMT - Putin says Russia's anti-air defences among world's best

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia's anti-aircraft defences were among the world's best during a televised meeting with the governor of Belgorod region.

Belgorod is on the Ukrainian border and is regularly shelled by Kiev's forces.

1634 GMT - Finland underscores training strength in Ukraine tank talks

Finland's president has suggested the Nordic nation could offer its training capabilities to prospective tank units as European countries mull supplying Ukraine with powerful Leopard tanks.

"We are the few countries in Europe which still have conscripts. That means our training system is very developed," Sauli Niinisto said in a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a surprise visit to Kiev.

"They take in every year newcomers, train them and we have very experienced training and premises for trainees," he added.

1418 GMT - Polish premier refutes Ukraine partition claims

Poland's prime minister has slammed claims by a former foreign minister that the government had considered an agreement to partition Ukraine in the early days of its war with Russia.

"The former foreign minister must weigh his words. I expect these shameful statements to be withdrawn. I call on the opposition to dissociate themselves from Radoslaw Sikorski's declarations," premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media, referring to the comments by Radoslaw Sikorski

Sikorski on Tuesday was obliged to explain the comments he made on Monday that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party had a "moment of hesitation" on the partition of Ukraine in the first days of the war in February 2022.

1400GMT - Ukraine has enough energy reserves to see out winter: PM

Ukraine has enough coal and gas reserves for the remaining months of winter despite repeated Russian attacks on its energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Shmyhal said the situation in the energy sector remained difficult but under control after a months-long Russian campaign of drone and missile strikes on critical infrastructure that damaged about 40 percent of the energy system.

"For now all Russia's attempts to plunge Ukraine into darkness have failed," Shmyhal told a government meeting.

1318 GMT - Russia should be forced to make concessions: Kiev's top diplomat

Kiev’s partners should force Russia, not Ukraine, to make concessions towards a resolution to end the 11-month-old war, Ukraine’s top diplomat has said.

This is one of the lessons that needs to be drawn from the failure of the 2014 Minsk Protocol to solve the longstanding conflict in eastern Ukraine, shown by the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine last February, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a piece for the website Politico.

Among other lessons outlined by Kuleba include not postponing solving territorial problems and asserting that Russia does not negotiate “in good faith” or “reciprocate with constructive language and policy.”

One of the gravest mistakes of the Minsk dialogue was “to allow Russia to believe that the issue of Crimea was off the table,” he added, referring to the Ukrainian Peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

1314 GMT - Russia's Medvedev says Moscow has enough weapons

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has hit back at Western reports that Russia is running low on missiles and artillery, saying Moscow's weapons stocks were enough to continue fighting in Ukraine.

"Our opponents are watching, they periodically make statements that we don't have this or that... I want to disappoint them. We have enough of everything," Medvedev said during a visit to a Kalashnikov factory in Izhevsk, around 1,000 kilometres east of Moscow.

Medvedev also told officials during the visit that drones were in especially high demand for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

1241GMT - More EU sanctions should hit Russian arms production: Czech FM

The European Union should introduce more sanctions against Russia's technology sector to curb Moscow's ability to produce arms and rockets it is using to wage war on Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has told Reuters news agency.

He spoke after EU member states' foreign ministers agreed to allocate another $542 million in military aid for Ukraine, as well as discussing more sanctions against Russia and how to hold the Kremlin accountable for starting the war.