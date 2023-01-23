Kuwait's government has resigned amid a power struggle with the Gulf country's assembly less than four months after parliamentary elections delivered a mandate for change.

The state-run KUNA news agency confirmed the resignation on Monday, which had earlier been reported by local media, without providing further details.

It is the fifth time a Kuwaiti government has resigned in just over two years.

The government, which is appointed by the ruling family, has been in a prolonged power struggle with the elected assembly.

They had recently clashed over the assembly's advancement of measures that the government deems too costly, as well as requests to grill two ministers over alleged economic mismanagement, Kuwaiti media reported.

Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly in the region, but the ruling Al Sabah family holds the power to appoint the prime minister and Cabinet, and can dissolve the assembly at any time.