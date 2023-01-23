The Dutch leader of the far-right group, Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), has desecrated a copy of the Quran in the Netherlands, threatening to escalate the already tense situation following a similar anti-Muslim incident in Sweden over the weekend.

A video posted on social media on Monday showed anti-Muslim provocateur Edwin Wagensveld tearing apart Islam's holy book before showing it being set on fire.

After he was arrested on two previous occasions because of his anti-Muslim activities, Wagensveld claimed in the video that he received permission from the city of The Hague for the "destruction of the Quran."

A separate post on his Instagram account showed a letter, signed by Mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen allowing him to use "objects" in his protest, but prohibiting him from burning it due to public safety.

"The right to protest and the right to freedom of expression are constitutionally and treaty-protected human rights and freedoms," the letter said.

But it added that "in principle burning objects is not permitted, because this can cause danger."

As Wagensveld tore a page out of the holy book and scrunched it up, he said:

"Soon, there will be registrations for similar actions in several cities, time to answer disrespect from Islam with disrespect."

He then continued to tear apart the Quran, throwing pages to the floor before saying: "After having a nice bite to eat and a drink with our group, it was then time to burn the Quran's remains."

The video clip then shows the Quran and its torn-out pages burning in a fire in an object resembling a frying pan placed on a floor.

"People who know and follow us know that we never give up, we do not let ourselves be intimidated by violence and death threats," he said.

The destruction of a copy of Quran comes just days after another burning incident in Sweden on Saturday, which ignited condemnation and protests around the Muslim world.