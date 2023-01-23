The European Union has introduced new sanctions against Iran for its "brutal" crackdown on protests, but the bloc's top diplomat said the country's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) cannot be listed as a terrorist group without a court decision.

The new sanctions announced on Monday follow long-deteriorating relations between the 27-nation EU and Tehran during stalled efforts to revive talks on its nuclear programme.

Relations worsened further as Iran has moved to detain several European nationals.

The bloc has also become increasingly critical of the continuing violent treatment of domestic protesters, including executions, and the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

Sweden, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said the bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday "adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression."

"The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters," Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom was quoted as saying in a Twitter post by the country's EU diplomatic mission.

The European Parliament has called on the EU to go further and list the IRGC as a 'terrorist' entity, blaming it for the clampdown on protests and the supply of drones for Russia's war against Ukraine.

But the EU's top diplomat said a court ruling with a concrete legal condemnation had to first be handed down in a member country before the EU itself could apply any such designation.

Iran warned the EU against designating the IRGC as a terrorist entity, saying on Monday that it would be an attack on the country's national security.

