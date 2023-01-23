Spotify Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs, joining the likes of Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, and Microsoft Corp who have cut thousands of jobs recently, Bloomberg News has reported.

Monday's report, which cited sources, said the number of jobs being eliminated was not specified.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters news agency's request for comment.

The music streaming giant fired 38 staff from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios last October which has about 9,800 employees, according to Bloomberg.

Tech firms shed jobs last year as a demand boom during the pandemic rapidly fizzled, and layoffs have continued this year with companies looking to rein in costs to ride out the economic downturn.

