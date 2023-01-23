A group of young people in southeastern Türkiye distributed roses in churches in response to the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, by a Swedish-Danish politician in Stockholm.

Young people in the central Artuklu district of Mardin province toured churches on Sunday with roses in hand, handing them out to church officials and condemning the burning of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

One of the young people in the group was Ibrahim Halil Yetim, who recorded their efforts on video.

He said that, as young Muslims, they thought about how to react to the incident in Sweden and decided to follow the advice of Islam's Prophet Muhammad by visiting churches and expressing their reactions in a way befitting their religion.

