Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has travelled to Argentina in his first trip abroad since assuming office on January 1.

The purpose of Lula's visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and to participate in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit. Accompanied by his wife, Rosangela, and a number of officials, Lula arrived on Sunday shortly after 9pm at Ezeiza International Airport, where he was met by Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and the Argentine ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli. Cafiero described Lula’s visit on Twitter as a "great boost for our bilateral relationship" and underscored the Brazilian leader's "commitment to strengthening Mercosur and CELAC".

READ MORE:Brazil swears in Sonia Guajajara as Indigenous Peoples Minister

Mending ties

Mercosur, or the Southern Common Market, is a South American economic and political bloc whose full members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. On Twitter, Lula said on Sunday night that "intense work" lies ahead in terms of restoring the partnership between the two Latin American nations.