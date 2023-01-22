WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protesters in Brussels demand Iran free jailed Belgian aid worker
Olivier Vandecasteele was arrested by Iranian authorities in February 2022 and sentenced this month to more than 12 years in jail and 74 lashes for alleged "espionage".
Protesters in Brussels demand Iran free jailed Belgian aid worker
Vandecasteele's backers and rights groups contend he is being held as part of Iran's "hostage diplomacy" to try to get Belgium to release an Iranian diplomat incarcerated on terrorism. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 22, 2023

Hundreds of demonstrators have urged Belgium to push harder to secure the release of aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, held by Iran in a case decried as "hostage diplomacy".

The crowd, gathered in freezing temperatures in central Brussels on Sunday, chanted "Free Olivier" and sang Happy Birthday to mark Vandecasteele's 42nd birthday this week.

"The aim is to show the government that we cannot leave an innocent person there," his sister Nathalie told AFP news agency.

Olivier Van Steirtegem, a spokesman for the family, insisted that "every minute, every second counts" and that they hoped growing public pressure for his release would push the Belgian authorities to find a solution faster.

Iran arrested Vandecasteele in February 2022, and he has since been held in conditions that Belgium's government has described as "inhumane".

The authorities sentenced him this month to more than 12 years behind bars for "espionage" as well ordering him to be subjected to 74 lashes.

UN rights experts have slammed Vandecasteele's detention as a "flagrant violation" of international law.

READ MORE:UK sanctions Iran prosecutor general over British-Iranian's execution

RECOMMENDED

'Hostage diplomacy'

Vandecasteele's backers and rights groups contend he is being held as part of Iran's "hostage diplomacy" to try to get Belgium to release an Iranian diplomat incarcerated for terrorism.

The diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, was found in guilty in 2021 of masterminding a plot to blow up an event organised by an Iranian exiled opposition group outside Paris in 2018.

The plot was foiled by European intelligence services, and Assadi, a diplomat stationed in Austria who was identified as having provided the explosives for the bomb, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In July last year, Belgium and Iran signed a prisoner-swap treaty that Brussels viewed as a path to free Vandecasteele.

But Belgium's Constitutional Court suspended the treaty after exiled Iranian opposition members challenged it on the grounds it would lead to the release of Assadi.

The constitutional court said the suspension was in place pending a ruling on the legality of the treaty.

The Belgian government insists it is doing "all it can" to have Vandecasteele released and says it has strengthened its legal team to plead for the case.

READ MORE:Iran condemns jailing of diplomat in Belgium

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive