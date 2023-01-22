Hundreds of demonstrators have urged Belgium to push harder to secure the release of aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, held by Iran in a case decried as "hostage diplomacy".

The crowd, gathered in freezing temperatures in central Brussels on Sunday, chanted "Free Olivier" and sang Happy Birthday to mark Vandecasteele's 42nd birthday this week.

"The aim is to show the government that we cannot leave an innocent person there," his sister Nathalie told AFP news agency.

Olivier Van Steirtegem, a spokesman for the family, insisted that "every minute, every second counts" and that they hoped growing public pressure for his release would push the Belgian authorities to find a solution faster.

Iran arrested Vandecasteele in February 2022, and he has since been held in conditions that Belgium's government has described as "inhumane".

The authorities sentenced him this month to more than 12 years behind bars for "espionage" as well ordering him to be subjected to 74 lashes.

UN rights experts have slammed Vandecasteele's detention as a "flagrant violation" of international law.

