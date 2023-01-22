At least six civilians have been reported killed in Somalia following an attack carried out by the Al Qaeda-linked terror group, Al Shabab, at the mayor's office in central Mogadishu, according to the police.

A suicide bomber set off a huge blast on Sunday, tearing through building near the office complex with gunfire erupting afterwards, Somali police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said at the end of the four-hour siege.

"All the six attackers died. Five of them during the fire exchange with the security forces and one of them detonated himself," Dudishe told reporters.

"Six civilians also died during the attack and the situation is back to normal."

All the staffers at the mayor's office were rescued, the police added. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters "made their way inside the targeted building after killing the security guards."

Witnesses said the initial explosion damaged nearby buildings and gunfire could be heard in the vicinity of the mayor's office.

The Associated Press news agency earlier reported at least 16 wounded.

"We were in the office and we were deafened by a blast, we ran out, gunfire followed," Farah Abdullahi, who works in the mayor's office, told Reuters news agency.

