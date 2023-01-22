WORLD
Apartment building fire in Japan's Kobe causes deaths, injuries
At least four people are killed and four are critically injured after the incident, Japanese media reports say.
Most of the occupants of the building were believed to be elderly men, according to reports.
By Meryem Demirhan
January 22, 2023

A fire at an apartment building in Kobe in western Japan has killed four men and left four in critical condition, officials have said.

The fire department was alerted to the blaze in the three-storey building by an emergency call at around 1630 GMT on Saturday. Four bodies were found after it was extinguished.

Four other men, aged between their 40s and 70s, "were taken to hospital unconscious", Masatoshi Sumitani at the Kobe fire department said on Sunday.

Most of the occupants of the building were believed to be elderly men, Japanese media reports said, citing other residents of the building.

Black smoke could be seen coming out of a window on the first floor when the fire broke out, Kyodo News reported.

Police will begin investigating the cause of the fire later on Sunday, Sumitani said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
