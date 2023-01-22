Sunday, January 22, 2023

Moscow's forces have been pushing towards two towns in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting intensified this week after several months of a stagnant front, according to Russian state media.

A Russian-supported official in the region Vladimir Rogov said offensive actions were concentrated around two towns: Orikhiv, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Ukrainian-controlled regional capital Zaporizhzhia, and Hulyaipole, further east.

"The front is mobile, especially in two directions: Orikhiv and Hulyaipole," Rogov was quoted as saying by the Ria Novosti news agency. He said there was active fighting in those areas, according to the agency. "The initiative is in our hands."

The Ukrainian army said "more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire" in Zaporizhzhia.

Here are other developments:

1725 GMT — France does not rule out sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he does not rule out the possibility of sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, speaking at a summit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

1724 GMT — Germany's Scholz will coordinate weapons with allies

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, under pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine, has said that future decisions on weapons deliveries will be made in coordination with allies, including the United States.

Scholz, when asked at a news conference about providing tanks to Ukraine, said that all weapons deliveries to Ukraine so far have taken place in close coordination with Western partners.

1613 GMT —Ukraine govt official sacked as corruption scandal rages

A senior Ukrainian government official has been sacked amid fraud allegations as the Ministry of Defence launched an internal audit about an alleged contract signed at grossly inflated prices.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal announced the dismissal of Vasyl Lozynkiy, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, in a statement on the Telegram social messaging platform.

Lozynkiy, in office since May 2020, had been arrested on Saturday by the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on suspicion of embezzlement.

1440 GMT —Zelenskyy says independence will be lost if true unity is not attained

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country’s independence will be lost if it is not able to attain true unity.

“If the struggle is not stopped, sooner or later a unified and independent state will be restored. If true unity is not attained, independence will be lost,” Zelenskyy said in a video address on the occasion of the Day of Unity.

"We have always known about the first piece of wisdom. And on February 24, we proved that we had mastered the second," he said, emphasising that the start of Moscow’s war on Kiev revived Ukrainian unity.

1529 GMT —American lawmakers urge US to ship Abrams tanks to Ukraine

American lawmakers have pushed the US government to export M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying that even sending a symbolic number to Kiev would be enough to push European allies to do the same.

Michael McCaul, the newly installed Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told ABC's "This Week" that "just one" Abrams tank would be enough to prompt allies, notably Germany, to unlock their own tank inventories for the fight against Russia.

1420 GMT —Ukraine defence ministry denies corruption claims

Ukraine's defence ministry has denied reports it had grossly inflated food prices for a recent contract, in the worst corruption scandal to engulf the armed forces since the war broke out.

On Saturday national media reports accused the ministry of having signed a deal at prices "two to three times higher" than current rates for basic foodstuffs.

The defence ministry called the reports "false" and said it "purchases the relevant products in accordance with the procedure established by the law".

But it added that an investigation would take place into how the information was shared, saying it "harms the interests of defence during a sensitive period".

1358 GMT —Britain's former PM Boris Johnson visits Kiev

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited Kiev on a surprise trip, meeting Zelenskyy and pledging that Britain would "stick by Ukraine as long as it takes".

During his trip, Johnson visited Borodyanka and Bucha, the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital that became a byword for atrocities in the West when Russian forces drove towards Kiev in the first phase of the attacks before being repelled.

"I can tell you that the UK will be sticking by Ukraine for as long as it takes," Johnson told the mayor of Bucha. "You're going to win and you're going to get all the Russians out of your country, but we will be there for the long-term."

Johnson has dismissed suggestions that his activity in Ukraine could be seen as undermining British Prime Minister Rusni Sunak.

1116 GMT —France, Germany will back Ukraine 'as long as necessary'

France and Germany will support Ukraine for "as long as necessary" in its fight against Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said during a visit to France.

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with all the support its needs for as long as necessary. Together, as Europeans, to defend our European peace project," he said in a speech at the Sorbonne University to celebrate 60 years of postwar Franco-German cooperation.