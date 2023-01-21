WORLD
Militant attack in Pakistan's Charsadda kills two police officers
The attack comes two days after a similar incident in country's northern Khyber district killed three police officers.
(FILE PHOTO) The Pakistani Taliban have ramped up deadly attacks across the country, putting pressure on political and military leaders. / Reuters Archive
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
January 21, 2023

Militants have attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another, authorities said. 

Police officer Tariq Khan said the gunmen fled after shooting three officers at the post in Zardad Dahri, which is in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said two of the officers died before reaching the hospital while the third was being treated. 

The shooting came two days after a similar attack in Khyber district that killed three police officers and wounded two. 

No one claimed responsiblity for Saturday's attack. 

The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the Khyber attack. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan's Taliban. 

The TTP restarted attacks in recent months on security forces in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Baluchistan provinces, both bordering Afghanistan, after its talks with the government failed.

READ MORE:What options does Pakistan have to deal with the TTP?

