Palestine authorities have welcomed an announcement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on receiving a request from the United Nations to issue an advisory opinion on the legality of the Israeli occupation and its impact on the Palestinian people.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian foreign ministry said it received an official letter from the ICJ Registrar, Philippe Gautier, informing Ramallah that it had "officially received the referral of United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. (247/77) requesting an advisory opinion from ICJ " on the nature of the decades-long Israeli occupation.

The ministry called on all countries to submit their "legal depositions" to the ICJ on the legality of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian land.

