A Palestinian man has been shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified the man as Tarik Odeh Maali, 41, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the town of Kufr Nimeh, northwest of Ramallah.

The Israeli army said the Palestinian was killed in an alleged stabbing attempt near Sde Efraim settlement in the occupied West Bank.

A military statement said the Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli settler but was 'neutralised' by Israeli forces.

