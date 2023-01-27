Christian and Muslim religious sites have been desecrated for over 50 years in the occupied West Bank and such acts will continue, analysts and religious leaders have said, after two young Jews were caught on camera vandalising Christian graves near Mount Zion in occupied East Jerusalem.

The perpetrators, wearing kippahs and tallit katans, were seen toppling crosses and smashing more than thirty gravestones, many of which were historical.

Among those vandalised tombstones was one containing the bust of the Right Reverend Samuel Gobat, the second Protestant Bishop in Jerusalem and the founder of the adjoining Jerusalem University College, formally known as the Gobat School, the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem said in a statement.

“It is a systematic policy which has been aroused by extremist Israelis against Islam and Christianity equally,” Reham Owda, a Gaza-based Palestinian political analyst and writer, told TRT World.

Owda’s comments were echoed by Father Donald Binder, who also condemned the vandalism at the Protestant Cemetery and added that perpetrators were motivated by religious bigotry and hatred of Christians.

“This is not the first such attack on this cemetery, it is clearly part of a systematic pattern of attacks against Christian sacred sites and cemeteries on Mount Zion,” Binder said in a statement.

The priest called on Israeli authorities to pursue, apprehend, and prosecute the assailants of this crime to the fullest extent of the law, including those of hate crimes.

Israeli police said investigators from the David area in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem were sent to the scene to collect evidence. According to their statement, the investigators have successfully identified the suspects, who are 14 and 18 years old, confirming that the young men were summoned for questioning.

“As long as there is no action to stop these criminals, we shall expect more of such attempts, especially after the swearing-in of the new Israeli government a couple of weeks ago,” Owda said.

According to Palestinian political analyst Akram Attallah, such attacks will continue for several reasons.

“First, extremist Israelis now feel psychologically stronger than ever, especially after the most religious and hardline government in Israel was elected,” Attallah told TRT World, adding that “they feel relatively protected under the Israeli political system”.

There is also a political desire in Israel to take control of Jerusalem and to erase any non-Jewish features in an attempt to assert a Jewish takeover of the city, Attallah noted.

Hana Bendcowski, programme director at the Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue in West Jerusalem, said the attacks do not bear any political motivation and represent an “aggressive extreme” of a minority in Jewish society.

“These acts are related to tensions and hostility between Christians and Jews throughout history,” Bendcowski told TRT World.

While she doesn’t believe it has anything to do with the Israeli-Palestinian situation, Bendcowski indicated that the growing atmosphere of violence in Israel had led some to express themselves more aggressively.

‘Holy place for everybody’

Ronnie Shaked, an Israeli political analyst, said he was “ashamed” as both an Israeli and a Jew for the vandalism at Mount Zion.

“I went to the cemetery three weeks ago to visit the grave of Oskar Schindler. He is a very important person, who with his wife saved the lives of many Jews during the Holocaust,” Shaked told TRT World, referring to the man immortalised in Steven Spielberg’s multiple Oscar-winning Schindler’s List.

Many Jews visit Mount Zion, which Shaked described as a “holy place for everybody”.