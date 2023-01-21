Three people have been killed in a jungle shoot-out between government forces and separatist rebels in Thailand's troubled deep south, police said.

Thai police and soldiers on Friday trekked up a mountain in Narathiwat province, where they encountered an armed separatist group that began shooting, according to police.

"They started to shoot at us so we had to retaliate, which left three people dead," local police chief Suthon Sukwiset told AFP, adding they were all Thai Muslims.

"We discovered three M16s in their possession and have confiscated them."

No police or troops were killed or injured in the operation, which lasted at least five hours.

