WORLD
2 MIN READ
Muslim separatists killed in shoot-out in Thailand's troubled south
The shoot-out takes place in Thailand's southernmost province where rebels in the Muslim-majority region are battling for greater autonomy from the state.
Muslim separatists killed in shoot-out in Thailand's troubled south
Thai police and soldiers in Narathiwat province encountered an armed separatist group that began shooting, according to police. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
January 21, 2023

Three people have been killed in a jungle shoot-out between government forces and separatist rebels in Thailand's troubled deep south, police said.

Thai police and soldiers on Friday trekked up a mountain in Narathiwat province, where they encountered an armed separatist group that began shooting, according to police.

"They started to shoot at us so we had to retaliate, which left three people dead," local police chief Suthon Sukwiset told AFP, adding they were all Thai Muslims.

"We discovered three M16s in their possession and have confiscated them."

No police or troops were killed or injured in the operation, which lasted at least five hours.

READ MORE:Deadly car bomb kills one, injures dozens in Thailand

RECOMMENDED

Seeking greater autonomy 

A low-level conflict has simmered in Thailand's southernmost provinces since 2004, killing more than 7,000 people, as rebels in the Muslim-majority region battle for greater autonomy from the state.

This area - heavily policed by security forces - is culturally distinct from the rest of the Buddhist-majority country, which colonised the area bordering Malaysia over a century ago. 

Representatives of the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional rebel group met in Kuala Lumpur last year for their first in-person peace talks in about two years, though no breakthrough was achieved.

READ MORE: How Patani-Malay Muslims refuse to be swallowed by Thailand's mainstream

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case