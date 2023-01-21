Search and rescue operations after a devastating avalanche that engulfed travellers on a Tibetan highway in the city of Nyingchi have ended, Chinese state media reported, with the death toll now at 28.

The snowslide occurred on Tuesday evening at the exit of a mountain tunnel in southeastern Tibet, trapping a number of people in their vehicles.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management sent a disaster response team to the region the following day.

The death toll from the incident had risen to 28, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

"The search and rescue operation came to an end at 5:30 pm Friday," Xinhua said citing rescue authorities who said 53 people were rescued.

Powerful winds, rising temperatures