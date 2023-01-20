Tensions have flared again in Peru as police clashed with protesters in capital Lima in anti-government demonstrations that are spreading across the country.

Police officers on Friday night used tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the streets, local TV footage showed.

The unrest paused for a short-lived respite on Friday after clashes between protesters and police on Thursday night.

Earlier, Lima woke up to find one of the city's most historic buildings burnt to the ground after a night of fresh anti-government protests that extended across the country, as the president vowed to get tougher on "vandals."

A near-century old mansion in central Lima was destroyed after catching fire. Authorities on Friday were investigating the causes and lamented the loss of a "monumental asset."

The government rejected rumours that the fire, which had no casualties, was caused by a tear gas bomb thrown by the police during the violent clashes.

The incident came after thousands of protesters descended on Lima earlier this week, calling for sweeping change and angered by the mounting death toll from the protests, which officially rose to 45 on Thursday.

New clashes in Arequipa