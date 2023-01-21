Ukraine has denounced the "global indecision" of its allies on whether to provide heavy-duty modern tanks for its fight against Russia, saying "today's indecision is killing more of our people".

"Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted after the meeting of its allies on weapon supplies in Germany.

Here are the other developments:

1524 GMT — 'Not broken by war': Ukraine holds funeral for minister killed in crash

The seven coffins were hoisted into the echoing hall in central Kiev by military pallbearers in full ceremonial dress, to the sound of a lone trumpet and army-style snare drum.

Mourners in black and clutching roses had earlier gathered near Maidan square in Ukraine's capital to pay final respects to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his colleagues, who died in a shock helicopter accident earlier this week.

"They were not broken by the war, and they did not allow others to be broken," the eulogist and moderator of the ceremony told the hundreds of mourners that included senior government officials.

1224 GMT — Russian army says held 'offensive operations' in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

The Russian army said that its troops had launched an offensive in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting this week intensified after several months of an almost frozen front.

In its daily report, Moscow's forces said they led "offensive operations" in the region and claimed to have "taken more advantageous lines and positions."

0905 GMT — Russia claims progress as its push towards Bakhmut continues

Russia claimed to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the village of Klishchiivka, which is located nine kilometres (five miles) south of Bakhmut, has been “liberated.”

The claim couldn't be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on the it.

0120 GMT — UN agency launches mobile clinics for Ukrainian women

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) enables women to have healthy deliveries with mobile clinics in Ukraine, according to an official.

“We have mobile teams. We have mobile clinics where women can literally give birth in a kind of van outside that can move around depending on the situation of the war,” UNFPA's Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Florence Bauer, said.

Bauer said women can deliver in the van, receiving all medical support needed.

2330 GMT — Try harder to make peace plan work, Ukraine's first lady tells West

Ukraine's western allies might bridge delays in implementing a 10-point peace plan that the country has put forward, if each country takes responsibility for one part, the first lady in Kiev said in an interview.