Soldiers have rescued a group of 62 women and four babies abducted by suspected militants last week in northern Burkina Faso, state television and a security source said.

In its main evening news bulletin, Burkina Faso's RTB channel, referring to an army "operation", showed images of the women freed on Friday and brought to the capital Ouagadougou.

A security source confirmed to the AFP news agency they had been freed.

The women and babies were abducted last week on Thursday and Friday near Arbinda, in the northern Sahel region, as they foraged for food outside their village.

Security sources said they were found in the Tougouri region, 200 kilometres further south. Helicopters flew them to capital Ouagadougou, where they were met by senior army officers.

"Their debriefing will allow us to know more about their abductors, their detention and their convoy," said one security source.

READ MORE:Suspected militant attacks kill dozens in Burkina Faso

Surge of attacks