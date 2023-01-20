Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has asked investigators probing his election campaign to disregard a document found at the home of his justice minister that called for a review of the results of the vote.

The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro over suspected abuse of power during his failed re-election campaign.

The draft document found at the home of Anderson Torres — who is currently in detention and being investigated over the January 8 storming of Brasilia's seats of power by Bolsonaro supporters — proposed taking federal control of the supreme court, which is responsible for elections.

But Bolsonaro's lawyers argued in a message sent to the court on Thursday that the decree "was never published, nor would have been."

The document, they argued, was "apocryphal, it never left the residence of third parties, it was never published, nor publicised... it never went beyond the level of reflection."

The Supreme Court has given Bolsonaro three days to explain the content of the document found last week in Torres's home.

READ MORE:Brazil arrests Bolsonaro ally over Brasilia rampage