WORLD
3 MIN READ
US designates Russia's Wagner Group international 'criminal organisation'
Wagner has some 50,000 personnel deployed in Ukraine in order to bolster Russia's war effort there, according to US assessments.
US designates Russia's Wagner Group international 'criminal organisation'
"Contrary to various opinions that the armed forces of Ukraine is fleeing from Artyomovsk (Russian name for Bakhmut), this is not the case," the Wagner Group leader said. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
January 20, 2023

The United States has determined the Wagner Group, Russia's private military corporation, is an international "criminal corporation". Washington DC has also promised to add further sanctions to the Kremlin-linked firm.

In addition to the Treasury Department's decision to label Wagner as a "significant transnational criminal organisation", the Biden administration will impose economic penalties on the organisation and its "support network" next week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"These actions recognise the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including through its ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity," said Kirby.

"Our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is simply this: Wagner is a criminal organisation that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses," he added.

READ MORE:Live blog: Fighting in south Ukraine 'sharply' increases – Russian official

Wagner has some 50,000 personnel deployed in Ukraine in order to bolster Russia's war effort there, according to US assessments.

Global presence

RECOMMENDED

The firm has been pivotal to Russia's recent gains in the Donbass, and has been involved in conflict worldwide, including in Libya, the Central African Republic and Mali.

On Thursday, Evgeny Prigozhin, the group's leader, said his mercenaries "completely took control" of Kleshcheyevka, a key suburb of the city of Bakhmut through which Ukrainian troops had been supplied with weapons and military equipment.

Prigozhin claimed "fierce battles" continued around Kleshcheyevka, with the Ukrainians "clinging onto every meter of ground."

"Contrary to various opinions that the AFU (armed forces of Ukraine) is fleeing from Artyomovsk (Russian name for Bakhmut), this is not the case.

"The AFU works clearly, smoothly. We have a lot to learn from them. But in any case, the units of the Wagner PMC are moving forward metre by metre. The settlement of Artyomovsk will be taken," he said.

READ MORE:US, Germany bicker over tanks as Kiev desperately needs military aid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case