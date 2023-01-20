BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Ford reportedly plans to slash over 1,000 jobs in Germany
Ford declined to comment on the report published by Automobilwoche but said transformation to electric vehicles required "significant change" in the way it produces cars.
Ford reportedly plans to slash over 1,000 jobs in Germany
Ford, according to its website, employs around 20,000 people in Germany.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
January 20, 2023

Ford plans to cut more than a thousand jobs at its main German plant in Cologne, German auto publication Automobilwoche has reported, citing unnamed sources.

The head of the works council has called a meeting for all 14,000 employees of the Cologne plant, Ford's biggest in Germany, on Monday, the report said on Friday.

Ford, which according to its website employs around 20,000 people in Germany, declined to comment on the report but said the transformation to electric vehicles required "significant change" in the way it produces cars.

"We have no comment on the current speculation about a possible restructuring at Ford in Europe," a spokesperson said in a written statement.

"The transformation [to an all-electric portfolio] requires significant change in the way we develop, build and sell Ford vehicles, and will impact our organizational structure, talent and skills we will need in the future."

RECOMMENDED

"More details will be shared once our plans are final and we have informed our employees first," the statement added.

Ford is investing around $2 billion in expanding its Cologne plant, which produces Ford Fiesta as well as engines, and transmissions, to produce an all-electric volume model.

The US carmaker has committed to selling exclusively electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030 and is planning three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024.

READ MORE:40 percent of German companies fear economy will shrink in 2023: survey

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case