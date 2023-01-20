Al Shabab terrorists have killed at least seven soldiers at a Somali military base in a town retaken by the government, the information ministry and militant group said.

Friday's attack was eventually repelled, an officer at the base in the central Somali town of Galcad told Reuters news agency. He said the dead included the base's deputy commander, who was part of a US-trained unit stationed there.

The attack underscores the formidable threat Al Shabab poses for Somalia's military, even after a government offensive launched last year scored significant success against the al Qaeda-allied militants.

Al Shabab terrorists stormed the Galcad base early on Friday, exploding car bombs and firing their weapons, Captain Issa Abdullahi said.

The base is run by Danab, a unit of US-trained commandos who have participated in the offensive against the militants.

Somalia's information ministry said in a statement that in addition to Al Shabab killing seven soldiers, their soldiers had killed 100 of the group's militants and destroyed five gun-mounted pick-up vehicles known as technicals.

In a statement Al Shabab said it had "miraculously overrun the US-trained forces" in the town and killed scores of soldiers.

The government and Al Shabab often give different casualty numbers from the same attack.

READ MORE:Somalia recaptures key port from Al Shabab

Years of violence

The group has been fighting since 2006 to topple the country's central government and install its own rule.

Drones deployed to help reinforce the military carried out bombings against the militants and chased them out of the town, Abdullahi said.