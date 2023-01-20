US streaming giant Netflix ended last year with more than 230 million global subscribers, beating analysts' expectations as hits such as "Wednesday" and "Harry & Meghan" enticed new viewers.

"2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish," the company said in a letter on Thursday, announcing bumper fourth quarter earnings.

Netflix also announced that co-founder Reed Hastings was standing down as CEO, ending a 25-year leadership that saw the company grow from a rent-by-mail DVD service to an entertainment juggernaut.

Hastings ceded control of Netflix to his two longtime associates Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos, who has been the face of Netflix in Hollywood and had already been named co-CEO.

"It feels like yesterday was our IPO; we were covered in red envelopes," Hastings said during an earnings call.

"Hopefully, some of you have held the stock for all 21 years."

Becoming a streaming giant

Netflix became a publicly traded company in early 2002 at an opening price of $15 a share.