The mode of communication, known as Alheda'a, was inscribed last month on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, highlighting the deep traditional connection between camels and inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula.

A skilled camel herder can use his voice alone to soothe an animal, make it kneel, and even signal a change in direction as they trudge together through the desert sands, said the UN cultural agency.

Dubbed the "ships of the desert," camels have long been a crucial mode of transportation in Saudi Arabia, conferring status on their owners and fuelling the rise of a lucrative camel-breeding industry.

There are "many rock carvings that show painted camels and tell the story of the camel, whether they have been used in war or trade," said Jasser al-Harbash, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Commission.

The bid was submitted jointly with neighbouring Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Camels know their name

Alheda'a can be deployed for a range of tasks: bringing together a scattered herd threatened by a coming sandstorm, for example, or soothing camels as they drink water.