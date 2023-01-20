The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has slammed the UN Peacekeeping Force for blocking the entrance to Taksim Field, which is located in the buffer zone on the border with the Greek side.

“We do not accept the UN Peacekeeping Force's attitude to prevent physical access to the area in question," the Presidency of the TRNC said in a statement late on Thursday.

"Taksim Field, which has great importance in the just struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people, in its history and past, both in terms of sports and culture, has been in use by the Cetinkaya Sports Club since 1930,” it further said.

Installing barbed wire at the gates, damaging the historical Lefkosa walls and placing block barriers not only violates the status quo but also causes deprivation of rights, it said.

“The UN should immediately reverse this mistake, which is understood to have been made by Greek Cypriot pressure, before the crisis escalates,” it added.

Underlining that the UN Peacekeeping Force has for decades ignored Greek violations in the buffer zone, it called on them to comply with the UN's principles and rules, which include impartiality.

