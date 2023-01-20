The stars in the skies are fading at a faster rate compared to previous decades, thanks to "skyglow".

So what is Skyglow?

Skyglow is the brightening of the night sky as a result of excessive and inappropriate use of artificial light sources in well-populated urban areas around the world. Such as streetlamps, flood lights, security lighting, illuminated buildings, airport runway lights and so on. While the normal naked human eye can spot hundreds of stars in a clear night sky, dozens of stars and constellations are rapidly being lost.

Although skyglow has been a known issue for a long time, Globe at Night, an international research program, suggests that this problem is increasing at a far faster rate than shown in the measurements of satellites in space.

A new study that analyses data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers finds that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10 percent brighter each year.

That’s a much faster rate of change than scientists had previously estimated looking at satellite data. The research, which includes data from 2011 to 2022, is published Thursday in the journal Science.

“We are losing, year by year, the possibility to see the stars,” said Fabio Falchi, a physicist at the University of Santiago de Compostela, who was not involved in the study.

“If you can still see the dimmest stars, you are in a very dark place. But if you see only the brightest ones, you are in a very light-polluted place,” he said.

As cities expand and put up more lights, “skyglow” or “artificial twilight,” as the study authors call it, becomes more intense.

The 10 percent annual change “is a lot bigger than I expected — something you’ll notice clearly within a lifetime,” said Christopher Kyba, a study co-author and physicist at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam.

Kyba and his colleagues gave this example: A child is born when 250 stars are visible on a clear night. By the time that child turns 18, only 100 stars are still visible.