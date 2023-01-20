WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK police to investigate video of PM Sunak not wearing seatbelt
Police spokesperson says authorities are "aware of the matter and we will be looking into it" while Downing Street says that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".
UK police to investigate video of PM Sunak not wearing seatbelt
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says: "Rishi Sunak's expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear." / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
January 20, 2023

British police will be "looking into" a video in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can be seen riding in a car without a seatbelt - an "error of judgment" for which he has apologised, according to Downing Street.

In Thursday's video, produced for distribution on Sunak's social media channels, the seatbelt-less Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car about his policies for boosting growth during a trip to Lancashire in England's north.

Failing to wear a seatbelt is punishable by a fine of up to $619 (500 pounds).

A Lancashire police spokesperson said authorities were "aware of the matter and we will be looking into it". 

'An error of judgment'

A spokesperson for Downing Street said that Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".

RECOMMENDED

"The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt," the spokesperson added. 

"It was an error of judgment. He removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you've seen, but he accepts that was a mistake."

Sunak's transportation habits had already been a talking point in the United Kingdom, with his political rivals taking aim at his use of a jet to make multiple short flights in recent days.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: "Rishi Sunak's expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear."

A spokesperson, however, defended the decision, saying Sunak used "different modes of transport depending on what's... the best use of his time to enable him to get around the entire UK".

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak vows 'stability and unity' as UK's next prime minister

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case